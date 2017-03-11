SBCC Women Beat Defending State Champion Cerritos, 6-3

Tennis

SBCC won the last four singles to take a 4-2 lead on Saturday, then took two of three doubles sets to knock off defending state champion Cerritos 6-3 at Pershing Park.

The Vaqueros (7-4) have won two in a row and five of their last seven. The Falcons fell to 7-4.

Tyler Bunderson, Julianna Adelman, Paige Jensen and Natasha Fleischer won at Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6 singles. Bunderson outlasted Danielle Pastor 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-4.

Cerritos won the No. 1 doubles to close to 4-3 before the Vaqueros claimed the No. 2 and 3 doubles with Bunderson/Adelman winning 8-5 at No. 2 and Jensen/Josephine Pulver prevailing 8-2 at No. 3.

The Vaqueros travel to Bakersfield for a WSC match on Tuesday at 2 p.m.



Singles

1. Petra Such, CC, def. Laura Berther 7-5, 6-2

2. Diviana Bravo, CC, def. Lesly Zapata De Lira 6-1, 6-2

3. Tyler Bunderson, SBCC, def. Danielle Pastor 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-4

4. Julianna Adelman, SBCC, def. Liz Aceves 6-3, 6-3

5. Paige Jensen, SBCC, def. Mona Navalta 7-5, 7-6 (5)

6. Natasha Fleischer, SBCC, def. Mary Navalta 6-1, 6-2



Doubles

1. Such/Bravo, CC, def. Berther/Zapata De Lira 8-2

2. Bunderson/Adelman, SBCC, def. Pastor/Aceves 8-5

3. Jensen/Josephine Pulver, SBCC, def. Mona Navalta/Mary Navalta 8-2