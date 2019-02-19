Pixel Tracker

College Basketball

SBCC Women Beat Hancock for Coach Sandrine Krul’s 250th Win

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | February 19, 2019 | 9:20 p.m.

SBCC took control with a 35-20 advantage in the second and third quarters on Tuesday night in the Sports Pavilion and then held on for a 60-55 women's basketball victory over Hancock.

It was the 250th win for head coach Sandrine Krul, who's 250-189 in her 15th season. The Vaqueros are 15-11 overall and 3-6 in the WSC North. Hancock is 10-14 and 2-7.

Aaliyah Pauling, a sophomore guard from Spokane, Wash., scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds in her last Vaquero home appearance. Meagan Moore added 16 points and three steals.

“We played like a team and played hard even when Hancock was making their comeback,” said Krul. “It was a great team effort. I was so proud of the way we bounced back after the Cuesta loss and moved forward. That’s what MTXE is all about.”

The Vaqueros trailed 20-17 after a quarter, then won the 2nd period 18-7 for a 35-27 halftime lead. They also took the third quarter 19-13, expanding the margin to 14 points.

The Bulldogs started the fourth on a 13-3 run and pulled within four, 57-53, on Danielle Morgan’s free throw with 48 seconds left. Jennae Mayberry hit a free throw with 0:29 on the clock and Maaria Jaakkola added two more at the 11-second mark for a 60-53 lead.

Morgan paced Hancock with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

The Vaqueros knocked down 82.4% of their free throws (14-17) and the Bulldogs made just 58.8% (10-17).

SBCC outshot the visitors 40.0% to 34.4% and forced 23 turnovers, leading to 29 points.

Santa Barbara will wrap up the season on Friday when it travels to Oxnard for a 5 p.m. game. 

In the men's game,  Hancock built a 48-19 halftime then shot 60% in the second half of a 99-45 win over SBCC.

The Bulldogs (22-5, 7-2) outshot the Vaqueros 52.6% to 23.3% and outrebounded them 65-24. Hancock moved into a three-way tie for first in the WSC North with Cuesta and Ventura, thanks to Cuesta’s 85-65 win over Ventura.

