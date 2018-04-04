SBCC Women Blank Bakersfield 3-0 for Fourth Win

Soccer

Chloe Montano got SBCC going with a 25-yard free kick for a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute on Tuesday night and the Vaqueros went on to blank Bakersfield 3-0 on the road.

The Vaqueros, ranked No. 5 in California and No. 9 in the nation, improved to 4-0-1. It was their second straight 3-0 shutout and third in four games. They’ve outscored their opponents 15-2 this year. Bakersfield fell to 1-1.

Isabella Viana made a nice run and eluded two defenders in the 39th minute, then crossed it to Lourdes Gilbert for a 10-yard goal. Valentine Rahm completed the scoring in the 63rd minute, taking a cross from Riley Moore and drilling a shot into the bottom corner.

“We started off well and dominated the whole game,” said 13th-year head coach John Sisterson. “We moved the ball around well. We got to play all our subs (12 players) in the second half and they also played great.

“Anna Telliard and Gardenia Maya were solid on defense and Isabella was strong up top.”

The Vaqueros peppered the goal with 26 shots and only allowed three. They also dominated in corner kicks, 13-0.

SBCC will host Clovis on Friday at 7 p.m.

