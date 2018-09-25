Wednesday, September 26 , 2018, 9:53 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 
Soccer

SBCC Women Blank Canyons for 2nd Straight Shutout

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | September 25, 2018 | 8:02 p.m.

SBCC took a 2-0 lead at halftime on Tuesday and went on to blank Canyons 3-0 for its second straight women’s soccer shutout.

The Vaqueros won their third straight game to improve to 5-2-1. It was the third shutout for goalie Holly Telliard, who made five saves. Canyons is 2-6.

SBCC is 5-1 in its last six games and has outscored the opponents 18-3.

Isabella Viana opened the scoring in the 24th minute, taking a pass from Mila Ladek and beating the keeper. The Vaqueros got an own goal at the 30:11 mark. Elin Hedstroem scored her second goal in as many games in the 90th minute with Monica Vallecilla setting her up.

Viana is 10th in the state in goals (9) and points (22).

“The girls played well and were unlucky not to score more,” said coach John Sisterson. “Riley Moore tested the keeper with two long-range shots that the keeper did well to save.

“Jessica (Salas) played well again at left back, along with the midfield of Mila, Lala (Lourdes Marin-Rodriguez), Scout (Ashlee Schouten) and Matilda Cassel Ledin.”

The Vaqueros will take the next two weeks off, then open WSC North play on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at Oxnard at 2 p.m.

SBCC won its third WSC title in the last seven years in 2017, going a perfect 8-0 with eight shutouts and a 42-0 goal differential. The Vaqueros have won 10 straight WSC games. 
 

