SBCC Women Blank Grossmont in Opener

Tennis

SBCC swept Grossmont 9-0 in its women’s tennis season opener on Friday in El Cajon, losing just one set in the process.

Returning No. 1 player Madison Seeds won 6-2, 6-0 and No. 2 Julianna Adelman had a similarly easy victory, 6-1, 6-1. The only tough match came in No. 6 singles when Savannah Bickle rallied for a 3-6, 6-4 (10-3 pro set tiebreaker) triumph.

“I’m really proud of our performance,” said first-year head coach Randy Moharram. “Savannah particularly showed resiliency, fighting back after losing the first set to win the second and take the tiebreaker for the match. This was a good team win and a great way to open the season.”

The Vaqueros top five players didn’t lose a set and posted a 60-8 record in games. Grossmont has won 11 state championships, most recently in 2008.