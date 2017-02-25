SBCC Women Blank Saddleback 5-0

Tennis

SBCC swept the three doubles points, then Julianna Adelman and Paige Jensen won their No. 4 and 5 singles matches for a 5-0 women’s tennis victory over Saddleback. It was the first day of the South Challenge at Ventura College and all matches were called as soon as one team reached five points.

The Vaqueros are 3-2 and the Gauchos are 4-2.​

Lesly Zapata De Lira and Laura Berther won the No. 1 doubles set 8-3. Adelman and Tyler Bunderson took No. 2 by an 8-6 count and Jensen/Josephine Pulver won 8-2 at No. 3.

“Going 3-0 in doubles really set the tone,” said SBCC coach Randy Moharram. “We were able to play free and easy in singles.”

The Vaqueros will play their third match in three days on Saturday in the South Challenge at Ventura. They’ll battle Grossmont of El Cajon at 1 p.m.



Doubles

1. Berther/Zapata De Lira, SBCC, def. Melkonian/Colin 8-3

2. Bunderson/Adelman, SBCC, def. Parks/Marziali 8-6

3. Jensen/Pulver, SBCC, def. Battel/Fahimian 8-2



Singles

1. Laura Berther, SBCC, vs. Jackie Melkonian, DNF

2. Lesly Zapata De Lira, SBCC, vs. Joanna Colin, DNF

3. Tyler Bunderson, SBCC, vs. Kristina Parks, DNF

4. Julianna Adelman, SBCC, def. Abril Marziali 6-1, 6-2

5. Paige Jensen, SBCC, def. Maria Battel 6-0, 6-0

6. Josephine Pulver, SBCC, vs. Chloe Fahimian, did not start