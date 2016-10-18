SBCC Women Blanked by Ventura

Soccer

Ventura scored two second-half goals on Tuesday night to defeat SBCC 2-0 in a WSC North first-place women’s soccer showdown at the Ventura Sportsplex.

The Pirates won their fifth straight to improve to 9-4 overall and 3-0 in conference. They’ve outscored their last five opponents 19-4.

Janelle Garcia, the WSC’s top scorer, tallied her 16th goal in the 71st minute on a breakaway down the left side. Hannah Greene got her second yellow and a red card in the 74th minute, leaving the Pirates with 10 players. Sarah Garcia got an insurance goal on a penalty kick in the 81st minute.

Alex Camarillo had nine saves for the Vaqueros (8-4, 2-1), who had their three-game win streak snapped and suffered their first conference loss.