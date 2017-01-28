SBCC Women Blown Out by Sixth-Ranked Ventura

College Basketball

Ventura started fast on Saturday night and never looked back in a 95-43 women’s basketball win over SBCC at the Athletic Event Center.

The Pirates, ranked No. 6 in Southern Cal, led 23-3 after one quarter and 48-13 at the half.

Katie Campbell scored 20 points with eight rebounds and five assists for the Pirates (20-5, 5-0 WSC North), who've reeled off 13 straight wins. Destinee King tallied 19 points, nine rebounds and five steals for the Vaqueros (12-9, 2-3), who've dropped their last three games.

Santa Barbara made just 1-of-16 shots in the opening quarter and Ventura hit 10-21 (47.6 percent). For the game, the Pirates doubled up the Vaqueros in shooting (53.7 to 24.6 percent) and rebounds (60-29). Ventura hit 5-18 from 3-point land while the Vaqueros were 0-13.

“We did not play well tonight and we’re going through some adversity,” said 13th-year head coach Sandrine Krul. “As the saying goes, ‘Adversity builds character!’

“Back to the drawing board on Monday we’ll get back to our program philosophy of ‘2 and 2’ (stop 2 points, make 2 points).”

SBCC will play a nonconference game at L.A. Pierce on Thursday at 5 p.m.

