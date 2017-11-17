SBCC Women Can’t Overcome Cold Shooting

College Basketball

SBCC made just 18.5 percent of its second-half field goals on Friday night and L.A. Valley used a 37-23 second-half advantage to record a 69-54 women’s basketball victory.

Aaliyah Pauling led the Vaqueros (1-2) with 18 points and five rebounds. Diamond Alexander added 13 points while Lei-Helani Talaro had nine points and five boards off the bench. Holly Berrera also scored nine.

The Vaqueros trailed 23-13 after one quarter, then pulled within one at halftime, 32-31.

Rebecca Islas topped the Monarchs (3-1) with 28 points and nine rebounds.

The Vaqueros committed 30 fouls, resulting in 45 free throws for Valley. The Monarchs made just 25-45 from the charity stripe (55.6 percent) while the Vaqueros were 18-30.

“We have to learn to play for 40 minutes,” said Vaquero coach Sandrine Krul. “We have balanced minutes but we go on scoring droughts and our post players aren’t getting enough touches.”

Santa Barbara will take on Antelope Valley on Saturday at 5 p.m. on the final day of the L.A. Valley Crossover.

