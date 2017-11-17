Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 1:41 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

SBCC Women Can’t Overcome Cold Shooting

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | November 17, 2017 | 9:19 p.m.

SBCC made just 18.5 percent of its second-half field goals on Friday night and L.A. Valley used a 37-23 second-half advantage to record a 69-54 women’s basketball victory.

Aaliyah Pauling led the Vaqueros (1-2) with 18 points and five rebounds. Diamond Alexander added 13 points while Lei-Helani Talaro had nine points and five boards off the bench. Holly Berrera also scored nine.

The Vaqueros trailed 23-13 after one quarter, then pulled within one at halftime, 32-31.

Rebecca Islas topped the Monarchs (3-1) with 28 points and nine rebounds.

The Vaqueros committed 30 fouls, resulting in 45 free throws for Valley. The Monarchs made just 25-45 from the charity stripe (55.6 percent) while the Vaqueros were 18-30.

“We have to learn to play for 40 minutes,” said Vaquero coach Sandrine Krul. “We have balanced minutes but we go on scoring droughts and our post players aren’t getting enough touches.”

Santa Barbara will take on Antelope Valley on Saturday at 5 p.m. on the final day of the L.A. Valley Crossover.
 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 