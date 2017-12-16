SBCC Women Can’t Overcome Slow Start in West Hills Final

College Basketball

Fresno City jumped out to a 22-4 lead on Saturday afternoon en route to a 78-53 women’s basketball victory and the championship of the West Hills Tournament.

The Rams, ranked No. 6 in California, led 41-20 at the half and improved to 11-3. The Vaqueros (7-5) shot just 22 percent in the first half and went 0-10 on 3-pointers. Fresno won the third quarter 28-16 and carried a 33-point lead into the final period.

“We couldn’t get our shots to fall,” said coach Sandrine Krul. “We broke their hectic full-court press but then we rushed our shots. There were so many missed layups.”

The bench came on strong on a day when the starters struggled. The Vaquero starters scored just 17 points on 7-for-28 shooting (25 percent) while the bench produced 36 points on 15-30 shooting (50 percent).

Jennae Mayberry led the Vaqueros with 12 points and seven rebounds. Lauren Noggle had 10 points and seven rebounds and Meagan Moore pitched in with nine points. Diamond Alexander added eight points and six rebounds. Mayberry and Moore earned all-tournament honors.

Aaliyah Pauling, SBCC's top scorer at 13.0 per game, went 0-2 and didn't score. She did have seven assists and five rebounds.

