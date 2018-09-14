SBCC Women Can’t Recover From Slow Start, Loses at Clovis

Soccer

Clovis built a 3-1 halftime lead on Friday and went on to upset No. 19 SBCC by the same score in a women’s soccer match at Clovis.

The Vaqueros (2-2-1) had to make a four-hour drive and then fell behind 1-0. Santa Barbara tied it at 1 when Mila Ladek was pulled down in the box and Isabella Viana converted the penalty kick in the 22nd minute. But the Crush (4-1-2) found the net two more times to take a 3-1 lead at intermission.

Viana is seventh on the state scoring chart with seven goals.

The Vaqueros have lost more games (2) than they did all of last year (1) when they went 21-1-1 and reached the state final before dropping a 2-1 decision to unbeaten Fresno City.

“We didn’t play well in the first half,” said coach John Sisterson. “It was an uneven grass field and the four-hour drive didn’t help. We played much better in the second half when we didn’t give in and created a number of chances.”

The Vaqueros will hit the road again on Tuesday when they play a nonconference game at Chaffey at 2 p.m.

