Monday, April 23 , 2018, 7:52 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Swimming

SBCC Women Capture Pasadena Swimming & Diving Invitational

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | April 8, 2017 | 7:46 p.m.

Reese Ellestad posted seconds in the 100 back and 100 free on Saturday and swam on a pair of second-place relay teams as SBCC captured the 17th Pasadena Invitational women’s swimming & diving meet.

The Vaqueros, in their fourth year of competition, totaled 634 points to win the two-day meet by 52 points. Diablo Valley was second with 582 points, followed by Orange Coast (530), Pasadena (339) and Mt. SAC (253).

SBCC remained perfect on the year with a 31-0 record.

Ellestad, a sophomore from San Diego, was second in the 100 back in 1:04.30 and second in the 100 free in 54.72. Cindy Ngo of El Camino won the 100 free in 54.08, just .64 hundredths of a second faster than Ellestad. There were 109 swimmers in the 100 free race.

Addison Seale took third in the 200 breast (2:38.10) and eighth in the 100 free (56.98). The Vaqueros went 2-4-8 in the 100 free with Alex Humann placing fourth (55.86). Serafina Chavez was seventh in the 200 butterfly in 2:37.25.

The Vaqueros opened Saturday with a second-place showing in the 200 medley relay (1:56.72) and closed the meet with a runner-up finish in the 400 free relay (3:45.02). Diablo Valley won both relay events.

“I am very proud of our performance this weekend,” said coach Chuckie Roth. “All the girls swam their hearts out. I feel that this weekend will set us up for a great conference swim meet. We had several best times of the year and expect further improvements at conference. I also think it is important to mention that our success is largely thanks to our two divers (Gina Jacobson and Ashley Dettmann who went 1-2 in 1- and 3-meter diving at PCC).

“Anna Manfreda has been great all season. She swims anything I ask her to and improves every day. She trains hard and always looks for improvement, she’s a very special person.”

The Vaqueros will compete in the WSC/Southern Cal Diving Championships on Friday-Saturday at El Camino College, then travel north in search of their third straight title in the WSC Swim Championships on April 20-22 at Hancock College.
 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 