SBCC Women Claim 1st-Round Win in Soccer Playoffs

SBCC’s soccer teams had mixed results in Saturday’s first-round Western State Conference playoff matches. The Vaqueros’ women’s squad muscled out a 3-0 win over conference champion Moorpark but the men’s team fell to conference champ Oxnard 3-2.

After playing nearly 200 minutes of scoreless soccer against Moorpark in two-plus games, Kila MacNaughton finally broke through for the Vaqueros in the 16th minute with a long run that led to goal from the top of the box. Brienna Wright made it 2-0 in the 61st minute, on a short pass across the front of the goal from Sammy Deen. MacNaughton, SBCC’s top scorer, notched her 15th goal of the season in the 68th minute on a high cross from Laura Spivack.

The Vaqueros tied Moorpark 0-0 in two regular-season meetings this season.

SBCC (16-1-5) completed an 8-0-3 home campaign with its ninth shutout at La Playa Stadium. The Vaqueros outscored the opposition 23-3 at home this year. It was the first loss of the season for Moorpark (12-7-3), which hadn’t allowed a goal in its previous nine games and had only given up seven goals in 20 games.

No. 7 seed Santa Barbara will travel to No. 2 seed Cerritos (20-2-3) for a second-round game at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Cerritos rallied to defeat visiting Ventura, the WSC runner-up, 3-1, in overtime Saturday. The Falcons converted a penalty kick in injury time and then added two goals in the two 15-minute overtime sessions.



Down in Oxnard, meanwhile, the WSC champion Condors struck early with two goals in the first 10 minutes and went on to a 3-2 victory. Oxnard, the No. 7 seed, led 3-0 early in the second half before the 10th-seeded Vaqueros rallied for two scores in the final 11 minutes. Sekou Rolland scored in the 79th minute and Mark Knight, the state’s top scorer, tallied his 28th goal in the 86th minute. Oxnard (13-3-6) went 2-0-1 in three games with SBCC (12-7-3) this year.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.