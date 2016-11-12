Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 2:30 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
SBCC Women Claim Regional Water Polo Title

Vaqueros advance to State Final Four in Livermore

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | November 12, 2016 | 10:35 p.m.

SBCC scored 10 goals in each game on Saturday at Golden West College to capture its first Southern Cal Regional women’s water polo title in Huntington Beach.

The top-seeded Vaqueros (32-1) edged No. 4 Golden West 10-9 in overtime in the semifinals, then knocked off No. 3 Riverside 10-7 for the Regional title. Santa Barbara is 2-1 vs. Riverside (28-3) this year with a goal differential of plus 2.

The Vaqueros took a 5-3 halftime lead vs. Golden West and then were extended to overtime, tied at 8-8. Nicole Cosares scored two in the first of two OT periods, giving the Vaqueros a 10-8 lead.

Kendra Carr had four goals in each game and 14 for the two-day Regional. She also had seven steals and seven drawn ejections.

“We got into foul trouble in the second half versus Golden West,” said coach Chuckie Roth. “We didn’t shoot great (4-for-13 in 6-on-5 power plays) and they were inspired, playing at home. Beating Golden West and earning a spot in the State Championships means so much to this team.”

Carr had four goals, three steals and three drawn ejections in the championship game and Halie Johnson scored two goals and made four steals. Addison Seale also had two goals and Mackenzie Richards produced nine saves in the cage.

“We came out with a methodical offense and led the entire game,” said Roth, whose club was up 6-2 in the second period and 7-4 at halftime. “Charissa Dorn played very well on defense and that was crucial after Bilaver fouled out in the fourth quarter. Kendra played an awesome game two goals in the first and Mackenzie was strong in goal in both games.

“We’re so appreciative for the opportunity to move on and play with each other for another week in the State Finals.”

It was the 10th straight win for Santa Barbara, which qualified for the four-team State Championships along with Riverside by virtue of its semifinal win. The Vaqueros will battle the No. 2 seed from the North on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Las Positas College in Livermore.  The third-place and championship games will be played on Saturday.

