SBCC Women Come Through in Overtime for Regional Playoff Victory

SBCC was pushed to the limit on Saturday night in its Southern Cal Regional women’s soccer playoff opener. After tying San Diego Mesa 1-1 in regulation, the third-seeded Vaqueros scored twice in the last five minutes of the second overtime to pull out a 3-1 win at La Playa Stadium.

Isabella Viana had a goal and two assists for Santa Barbara (15-2-2), which improved to 9-0 at home and extended its home winning streak to 22 straight. The Vaqueros, last year’s state runner-up, are unbeaten in their last 14 games (13-0-1).

The 14th-seeded Olympians, who beat Southwestern 2-0 in a play-in game on Thursday night, end their season at 11-5-5.

SBCC outshot the visitors 9-0 in the 30-minute overtime and 29-3 for the game.

Viana made it 1-0 at 55:04 with her 22nd goal of the year. She broke free on the left side and scored inside the far post, extending her goal-streak to nine straight games. She collected four points on Saturday to move into a tie for second on the Vaqueros’ career points chart with Brandie Harris (2012-13). They both have 96 points.

“I’m really proud of the team for coming together and really putting everything they had on the field,” said Viana, a sophomore forward from Quartz Hill High in Antelope Valley. “Mesa gave us a run for our money. It really tested our capabilities and I’m proud of how we fought all the way to the end.”

Brianna Gonzalez tied it for Mesa at 74:31 on a 10-yard header, off a long free kick by Karlyn Ironside.

The Vaqueros got three straight corner kicks in the second overtime. On the third one, Ashlee Schouten delivered from the right corner. Viana popped the ball off her knee to Nicole Van Sickle, who flicked a back header over the goalie's head for a 2-1 lead in the 116th minute.

Schouten tied Katie Voss’ school record for assists in a season with her 16th helper.

“I just headed it back and prayed it was going to go in,” said Van Sickle, a sophomore defender. “I just stand in front of the goalie, waiting for something like that.

“It feels amazing to win this game. We worked so hard and we deserved to win it. We deserve to move on and keep playing and hopefully make it to finals again.”

Five minutes later in the 120th and final minute of overtime, Viana slid a pass to Dominique Mihaljevic, who drilled it home from 10 yards out for an insurance tally. Mihaljevic had just entered the game minutes earlier, in case she was needed for PKs.

“We started off brightly and we were unlucky not to be up by two goals at halftime,” said coach John Sisterson. “We dominated the game and then they tied it up and sent it to overtime. Anything can happen when you go to overtime.

“They’re better than a 14-seed and they have some very good players. We battled hard, got some good goals and got the result we deserved. Bella was involved in all three goals and she was very unselfish on our last goal.”

The WSC North champion Vaqueros will host WSC South winner Santa Monica (15-2-4, No. 6 seed) on Tuesday in a second-round game at 7 p.m. The Corsairs beat Fullerton 3-1 on Saturday.

Santa Barbara and Santa Monica met earlier this year with the Vaqueros posting a 2-1 win on Sept. 11 in La Playa Stadium.

