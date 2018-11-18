Pixel Tracker

Sunday, November 18 , 2018, 12:21 pm | Fair with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

SBCC Women Come Through in Overtime for Regional Playoff Victory

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | November 18, 2018 | 12:00 a.m.

SBCC was pushed to the limit on Saturday night in its Southern Cal Regional women’s soccer playoff opener. After tying San Diego Mesa 1-1 in regulation, the third-seeded Vaqueros scored twice in the last five minutes of the second overtime to pull out a 3-1 win at La Playa Stadium.

Isabella Viana had a goal and two assists for Santa Barbara (15-2-2), which improved to 9-0 at home and extended its home winning streak to 22 straight. The Vaqueros, last year’s state runner-up, are unbeaten in their last 14 games (13-0-1).

The 14th-seeded Olympians, who beat Southwestern 2-0 in a play-in game on Thursday night, end their season at 11-5-5.

SBCC outshot the visitors 9-0 in the 30-minute overtime and 29-3 for the game.

Viana made it 1-0 at 55:04 with her 22nd goal of the year. She broke free on the left side and scored inside the far post, extending her goal-streak to nine straight games. She collected four points on Saturday to move into a tie for second on the Vaqueros’ career points chart with Brandie Harris (2012-13). They both have 96 points.

“I’m really proud of the team for coming together and really putting everything they had on the field,” said Viana, a sophomore forward from Quartz Hill High in Antelope Valley. “Mesa gave us a run for our money. It really tested our capabilities and I’m proud of how we fought all the way to the end.”

Brianna Gonzalez tied it for Mesa at 74:31 on a 10-yard header, off a long free kick by Karlyn Ironside.

 The Vaqueros got three straight corner kicks in the second overtime. On the third one, Ashlee Schouten delivered from the right corner. Viana popped the ball off her knee to Nicole Van Sickle, who flicked a back header over the goalie's head for a 2-1 lead in the 116th minute.

Schouten tied Katie Voss’ school record for assists in a season with her 16th helper.

“I just headed it back and prayed it was going to go in,” said Van Sickle, a sophomore defender. “I just stand in front of the goalie, waiting for something like that.

“It feels amazing to win this game. We worked so hard and we deserved to win it. We deserve to move on and keep playing and hopefully make it to finals again.”

Five minutes later in the 120th and final minute of overtime, Viana slid a pass to Dominique Mihaljevic, who drilled it home from 10 yards out for an insurance tally. Mihaljevic had just entered the game minutes earlier, in case she was needed for PKs.

“We started off brightly and we were unlucky not to be up by two goals at halftime,” said coach John Sisterson. “We dominated the game and then they tied it up and sent it to overtime. Anything can happen when you go to overtime.

“They’re better than a 14-seed and they have some very good players. We battled hard, got some good goals and got the result we deserved. Bella was involved in all three goals and she was very unselfish on our last goal.”

The WSC North champion Vaqueros will host WSC South winner Santa Monica (15-2-4, No. 6 seed) on Tuesday in a second-round game at 7 p.m. The Corsairs beat Fullerton 3-1 on Saturday.

Santa Barbara and Santa Monica met earlier this year with the Vaqueros posting a 2-1 win on Sept. 11 in La Playa Stadium.
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 