SBCC Women Drop Basketball Opener

Destinee King recorded a double-double, but the SBCC women's basketball team got outscored 28-12 in the last 15 minutes and dropped a 59-53 season-opener against Irvine Valley on Saturday.

King, a returning all-league player, had 14 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. Stella Dulay had 11 points, Alyssia Cosio added 10 points and Jocelin Petatan had seven points and eight rebounds.

After leading by 10 points in the third quarter, SBCC went cold in the fourth, making just 4 of 17 shots, while IVC hit 9 of 17 shots in the final 10 minutes.

Bakersfield 72, SBCC men 60

SBCC dropped to 0-2 on the early season with the loss at the Santa Monica Tournament.

Robert Hutchins led SBCC with 18 points, while Dondre Butler had 16 points and five assists.