SBCC Women Drop Opener at Monterey Peninsula Tourney

College Basketball

American River outscored SBCC 46-21 in the middle two quarters on Thursday night on the way to a 73-55 women’s basketball win in the opening round of the Monterey Classic.

The Beavers (6-3) won the second quarter 20-8 and led 33-22 at halftime. They doubled up the Vaqueros (8-3) in the third quarter 26-13 to take a 24-point lead into the fourth (59-35).

Aaliyah Pauling led Santa Barbara with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. Meagan Moore added 12 points. Pauling and Moore both shot 5-14 from the field but only combined to make 1-of-13 from 3-point range.

The Vaqueros shot 33% for the game, including 2-19 on triples. Lauren Noggle contributed six points and six rebounds.

Deja Samuels, a 5-6 sophomore guard, topped the Beavers, scoring 22 of her game-high 28 points in the first half.

SBCC will take on No. 20 Siskiyous (6-2) in a consolation semifinal on Friday at 3 p.m.

