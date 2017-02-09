SBCC Women Endure Rough Conditions in Victory

Tennis

​SBCC grabbed a 4-2 singles lead on Thursday in its WSC women’s tennis opener at Ventura, then endured a site change late in the doubles round to register a 7-2 victory.

The match lasted four hours and 40 minutes. The three doubles sets were interrupted by darkness with SBCC trailing 6-5 at Nos. 1 and 2 and leading 7-5 at No. 3.

The match moved to lighted courts at Camino Real Park in Ventura. Paige Jensen and Josephine Pulver clinched the match by winning a game to complete their 8-5 triumph at No. 3 doubles.

The Vaqueros (2-0, 1-0) first two doubles teams rallied to win with Brenna Casey/Lesly Zapata De Lira prevailing 9-7 and Laura Berther/Julianna Adelman taking a 7-4 tiebreaker that gave them a 9-8 victory.

Berther, Zapata De Lira, Tyler Bunderson and Adelman posted singles wins at Nos. 2, 3, 4 and 5. Berther and Adelman won three-set decisions with Adelman rallying past Allie DeMarcos 6-7 (6), 6-2, 7-5.

“Berther really competed and played tough mentally,” noted coach Randy Moharram. “Julianna was down 4-5 in the third set and rallied to win 7-5. She did an outstanding job of staying cool, playing her game and handling adversity.”

The Vaqueros will play their first two home matches next week vs. Bakersfield (Tuesday) and Chabot (Friday) with both starting at 2 p.m.