Monday, April 16 , 2018, 1:57 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

SBCC Women Fall Short in State Soccer Final

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | December 3, 2017 | 8:49 p.m.

Fresno City College spoiled SBCC’s bid for a Community College Women’s Soccer state title on Sunday, taking a 2-0 second-half lead and then hanging on for a 2-1 win at American River College in Sacramento.

The Rams (25-0-2) completed an undefeated campaign and handed the Vaqueros (21-1-1) their only loss of the year. It was the second State title of the day for the Rams. Their men’s soccer team blanked Taft 2-0 on Sunday morning to earn their first State crown.

Fresno goalie Briana Castaneda was the women's tournament MVP. She stopped a penalty kick by Chloe Montano after Lourdes Gilbert was pulled down in the box in the 41st minute.

“Chloe had made every PK this year (7 straight) and we had all the momentum at that point,” said 13th-year head coach John Sisterson. “The referee stopped her just as she was starting to take the PK and she had to start again. That can be very nerve-wracking.”

Sophia Zertuche scored the game’s first goal in the 58th minute. Anissa Wilson delivered a cross from the right side and Zertuche headed it into an open net.

The Rams boosted the lead to 2-0 when Taylor Alkire hit the net in the 78th minute.

The Vaqueros cut it to 2-1 in the 83rd minute on a breakaway by Riley Moore. She blasted a shot from 17 yards over the keeper and into the upper left corner.

Santa Barbara had a golden opportunity to tie it in the 90th minute on a corner kick. There was a scramble in front of the net and Matilda Cassel Ledin got off a shot but it was blocked by Castaneda.

Both teams entered the game with undefeated records. Fresno was ranked No. 1 in the nation and the Vaqueros were No. 2. The teams had allowed a mere 10 goals combined, including just four by the Vaqueros.

The Vaqueros had allowed just one goal in the last 14 games prior to Sunday’s final.

SBCC goalie Holly Telliard made three saves, including a leaping stop of a shot by Raina Wristen in the 12th minute.

“I’m so proud of the girls,” said Sisterson. “This will be a year I’ll never forget. We set so many records and won so many games with a 21-game win streak. Plus, we only conceded four goals the entire season (before Sunday’s game).

“This was a great, great team and a real classy group of athletes.”

 SBCC has finished first, second and third in the State this year in three fall sports. The Vaqueros won their first women’s water polo state title two weeks ago, took second in women’s soccer and third in women’s golf.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 