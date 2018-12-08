SBCC Women Get Defensive in 48-38 Win at Hancock Tourney

College Basketball

SBCC put the clamps on Santa Ana’s offense on Friday in a 48-38 women’s basketball victory in the consolation semifinals of the Lady Bulldog Classic at Hancock College. The 38 points and 26.3% shooting were both season lows for the Vaquero defense. Aaliyah Pauling scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds to spark Santa Barbara (7-2) to a win just 18 hours after a 10-point loss to Glendale. Meagan Moore added 10 points and three steals for the Vaqueros, who jumped out to a 14-0 lead and took a 29-17 lead at intermission. Pauling and Moore hit 3-pointers to open the game and Jennae Mayberry capped the 14-0 burst with a layup at the 6:42 mark. SBCC forced 11 turnovers in the first quarter. “We shot a lot better today and we converted on our steals,” said 15th-year coach Sandrine Krul. “This was a great team win after a short turnaround. “We did a very good job of rebounding and when we defensively rebound, it makes us run on offense.” The Vaqueros outshot the Dons 32.1 to 26.3% and outrebounded them 39-36. Lauren Noggle pulled down eight rebounds and Lei Talaro had a season-high six assists Santa Barbara extended the lead to 15 points (34-19) on a triple by Pauling and a layup by Mayberry in the first minute of the third period. The Dons (3-7) couldn’t get closer than eight the rest of the way. The Vaqueros will battle L.A. Harbor (5-5) for the consolation title on Saturday at 11 a.m.

