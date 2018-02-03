SBCC Women Get Defensive in Win Over Cuesta

College Basketball

Defense was the word on Saturday night as SBCC held Cuesta to 26 points in the first three quarters of a 59-47 women’s basketball win at the Sports Pavilion.

SBCC outscored Cuesta 29-18 in the middle two quarters while evening their records at 11-11 overall and 3-3 in the WSC North.

Holly Barrera paced the Vaqueros’ balanced attack with 14 points and nine rebounds. Sophia Torres hit 6-7 field goals and notched a season-high 14 points off the bench.

Aaliyah Pauling collected 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals. Courtney Barba, the WSC North scoring leader, topped Cuesta (9-11, 1-5) with 16 points.

“I thought our defense was the difference,” said Vaquero coach Sandrine Krul. “We came up with key stops when Cuesta was on a run in the second and third quarters.

“I was really proud of the way Sophia and Kaysie Back stepped up off the bench. Sophia scored because Kaysie was moving without the ball and that allowed Sophia to go to work in the paint.”

The Vaqueros will host Oxnard on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the Coaches vs. Cancer game.