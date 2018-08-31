SBCC Women Give Up Late Goal, Tie Rio Hondo in Opener

Soccer

SBCC saw its chance to win its women's soccer opener slip away in the 88th minute and settled for a 1-1 tie against Rio Hondor at the Ventura Showcase on Thursday.

Rio Hondo scored the tying goal in the 88th minute.

“It was disappointing not to win after being ahead for such a long time,” said 14th-year head coach John Sisterson. “They had played a couple of scrimmages and this was our first game.”

It was the second straight year that the Vaqueros opened with a 1-1 tie at the Ventura College tournament.

SBCC, last year’s State runner-up, is 28-3-2 in its last 33 games and 19-0-2 in the last 21 regular-season contests. After last year’s season-opening tie, the Vaqueros reeled off a school-record 21 straight wins to reach the State title game.

Matilda Cassel Ledin, a sophomore midfielder from Sweden, gave the Vaqueros a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute. Riley Moore dribbled down the right side and crossed it to Ledin, who converted from 10 yards out.



Isabella Viana, last year’s top scorer with 19 goals and 43 points, had a good strike in the 80th minute but the Roadrunner goalie made the save and the ball caromed off the post.

Sisterson praised the play of Viana, Moore, Mila Ladek, Lourdes Marin-Rodriguez and substitute Ashley Herm. Defenders Samantha Rhoads and Olivia Berntsson both went down with injuries and Sisterson said they might be out for a while.

“It’s disappointing to possibly lose two more players after we lost two starters to injury in training camp,” he noted.

The Vaqueros return to action on Saturday in the Ventura Showcase, taking on Sierra at 11 a.m.

