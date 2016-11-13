Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 2:11 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
SBCC Women Lead State Golf Finals by 6 Shots

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | November 13, 2016 | 8:46 p.m.

Carolin Chang shot even-par 72 on Sunday as SBCC took a six-shot lead after the first round of the California Community College Women’s Golf State Championships at Morro Bay Golf Course.

Chang, a sophomore from Taiwan who’s the defending state champion, had four birdies and four bogeys on the 5,378-yard layout. She’s tied for the lead with Nao Brando of Sierra in the eight-team, 57-player field. Aman Sangha of Canada and Araceli Esquivel of Irvine Valley are tied for third at 74.

SBCC is seeking its second straight State title and third in four years. The Vaqueros finished at 312 with Cuyamaca second at 318 and Northern Cal champion Sierra third at 319. Modesto is fourth at 324.

Vanessa Watkins added a 76 for the Vaqueros and she’s tied for sixth. Savanah Boss shot her second-best score of the year (81) and Danielle Picard was the fourth scorer at 83.

“Carolin finished strong with a birdie on the 18th after an up-and-down day,” said SBCC coach Chuck Melendez. “Vanessa was solid and Savanah came through with a great score.

“Putting is difficult on this course with a lot of slopes on the greens. The weather was perfect today and 312 is a great score. I think we can play even better tomorrow in our last round of the year.”

The final round of the 36-hole tourney will take place on Monday with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.

