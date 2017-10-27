SBCC Women Leave Moorpark With a Victory

Soccer

Chloe Montano had a goal and assist on a hot Friday afternoon and No. 1 SBCC blanked Moorpark 2-0 in a WSC North women's soccer match on the road.

The Vaqueros swept the two-game series with the Raiders (6-9-1, 3-2), after beating them 1-0 on Oct. 10 in Santa Barbara.

SBCC won its 14th straight game in 96-degree heat to improve to 14-0-1 and 5-0 in conference. It was the seventh straight shutout by the Vaqueros and the 10th in their last 11 games. They've outscored their last four opponents 22-0.

It was also the first Vaquero win at Moorpark since 2013.

Montano took a corner in the 26th minute and it bounced right back to her. She drove in a 25-yard goal with her left foot for a 1-0 lead. Riley Moore added an insurance goal in the 86 th minute after Montano lifted a pass over a defernder's head.

"They packed it with five defenders," said SBCC coach John Sisterson. "We were comfortable with the ball and worthy of the win. Holly Telliard (6 saves) made a fantastic save in the 20th minute with the sun in her eyes.”

The Vaqueros travel to Oxnard on Friday, Nov. 3 for a WSC game at 4 p.m.