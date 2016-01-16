Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 2:12 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

SBCC Women Lose on Buzzer Beater

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | January 16, 2016 | 4:55 p.m.

Karrie Franklin hit a turnaround jumper with one second to play on Saturday afternoon, lifting Oxnard to a 73-71 women’s basketball win over visiting SBCC.

 “It was great game and a real battle of wills,” said Vaquero coach Sandrine Krul. “We played hard and smart, it just didn’t go our way.”
 Juliette Marquez poured in 32 points for Oxnard (9-6, 2-1 WSC North), hitting 10-of-14 from 3-point country. Ronnie Coney added 18 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

 Destinee King topped the Vaqueros (11-8, 2-1) with 23 points and 12 rebounds. It was her fourth straight double-double and 13th of the season. She leads the WSC North in scoring (18.3) and rebounding (11.7).

 Kesler Johnson had a double-double for Santa Barbara with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jocelin Petatan added 12 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals. Jeanie Pattison, a 5-7 freshman from Australia, collected nine points, seven assists and five rebounds.

  “When you have an opposing guard score 32 points and hit 10 3’s, it makes things tough,” said Krul. “She hit some from way out there. We were doubling her, face-guarding her and she just kept scoring.”
 
 The Vaqueros will play their third WSC North road game in the first four dates on Wednesday when they take on Moorpark at 5 p.m.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 