SBCC Women Lose on Buzzer Beater

College Basketball

Karrie Franklin hit a turnaround jumper with one second to play on Saturday afternoon, lifting Oxnard to a 73-71 women’s basketball win over visiting SBCC.

“It was great game and a real battle of wills,” said Vaquero coach Sandrine Krul. “We played hard and smart, it just didn’t go our way.”

Juliette Marquez poured in 32 points for Oxnard (9-6, 2-1 WSC North), hitting 10-of-14 from 3-point country. Ronnie Coney added 18 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Destinee King topped the Vaqueros (11-8, 2-1) with 23 points and 12 rebounds. It was her fourth straight double-double and 13th of the season. She leads the WSC North in scoring (18.3) and rebounding (11.7).

Kesler Johnson had a double-double for Santa Barbara with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jocelin Petatan added 12 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals. Jeanie Pattison, a 5-7 freshman from Australia, collected nine points, seven assists and five rebounds.

“When you have an opposing guard score 32 points and hit 10 3’s, it makes things tough,” said Krul. “She hit some from way out there. We were doubling her, face-guarding her and she just kept scoring.”



The Vaqueros will play their third WSC North road game in the first four dates on Wednesday when they take on Moorpark at 5 p.m.