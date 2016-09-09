SBCC Women Open Water Polo Season With Pair of Routs

Water Polo

Halie Johnson and Kendra Carr scored nine goals apiece in two games on Friday as SBCC opened its women’s water polo season with a pair of routs in the Central Coast Invitational at Cuesta College. The Vaqueros (2-0) beat Fresno City 15-3 and Diablo Valley 14-2.

Johnson, a sophomore attacker from San Marcos High, scored six goals vs. Fresno and three more in the DVC game. Carr, a sophomore from Tamalpais, Calif. who led the team in scoring last year, tallied four and five goals, respectively.

The Vaqueros jumped on top of Fresno 6-0 in the first quarter and led 9-2 at the half. They were 5-of-8 in 6-on-5 power plays for 63 percent and shut down the Rams on 8 of their 10 power plays.

Gabrielle Ritter had four steals in the first game and Addison Seale recorded five steals in the second game. Ivana Bilaver had three goals, four steals and three drawn ejections vs. Diablo Valley.

The Vaqueros will play two games on Saturday in the Central Coast round-robin tourney, taking on Merced at 10:15 a.m. and Cerritos at 12:55 p.m.