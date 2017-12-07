Monday, April 16 , 2018, 12:11 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

SBCC Women Plagued by Turnovers in Loss to Sequoias

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | December 7, 2017 | 8:59 p.m.

College of the Sequoias used a 50-32 second-half advantage to down SBCC 88-60 on Thursday night at the Hancock Toys for Tots women’s basketball tournament in Santa Maria.

Zharia McCollum led the unbeaten and third-ranked Giants (12-0) with 21 points. Sequoias led 38-28 at the half.

Aaliyah Pauling scored 12 first-half points and topped the Vaqueros (3-4) with 14 points, five rebounds and three steals. Holly Barrera added 12 points (all in the second half) and six rebounds. Sophia Torres hit 6-of-9 off the bench and finished with a season-high 12 points and four rebounds.

The Vaqueros committed 35 turnovers and Sequoias had just 14. SBCC struggled from the free-throw line, making 37.5 percent (12-32) while the Giants hit 68.4 percent (12-19).

“We played a great game and cut the deficit to eight late in the third quarter,” said coach Sandrine Krul. “Sequoias is a very good team. We competed all the way and everyone got minutes against a very strong and authentic 12-0 team. That’s only going to make us better.”

The Vaqueros will take on Orange Coast in the consolation semifinals on Friday at 3 p.m.
 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 