SBCC Women Prevail in Home Opener

College Basketball

Destinee King collected 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists on Friday night, leading SBCC to a 79-68 women’s basketball win over Fullerton in its home debut.

Jada Clark had a perfect shooting night, scoring 12 points on 5-5 field-goal efficiency and 2-2 free throws. She also grabbed eight rebounds on the first day of the SBCC Crossover Tournament.

After trailing 38-35 at intermission, the Vaqueros (1-2) used a 19-8 third-quarter surge to take control. The Vaqueros shot a season-high 45 percent and outrebounded the Hornets 40-21.

“We played like a team,” said coach Sandrine Krul. “We ran our press, our defense and most importantly, we were sharing the ball and hitting players in the right spots. I’m so proud of them.”

The Vaqueros’ five starters all reached double-figures in points. Alyssa Cosio had 11 while Stella Dulay and Jocelin Petatan chipped in with 10 apiece.

Trailing 42-37 early in the third quarter, Cosio hit a jumper to ignite a 15-2 run. Destiny Renteria capped it with a 3-pointer, giving the Vaqueros a 52-44 lead with 1:48 to go in the third.

Santa Barbara forced 31 turnovers while commiting just 22.