SBCC Women Rally to Take Down Victor Valley

Soccer

SBCC found itself in unfamiliar territory on Friday as it fell behind in a women’s soccer match for the first time all season. Victor Valley took a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute but the Vaqueros rallied to record a 2-1 triumph in Victorville.

Santa Barbara is ranked No. 1 in California and No. 8 in the nation. The Vaqueros won their seventh in a row to improve to 7-0-1. The Rams fell to 3-5-1.

Katherine Sheehy had a goal and assist for the Vaqueros. The sophomore forward from Altadena took a pass from Anna Telliard and scored the equalizer from 15 yards in the 41st minute. The 19-minute stretch of the first half is the only time SBCC has trailed in eight games.

Sheehy made a long run up the left side in the 58th minute and fed a pass to Isabella Viana, who one-timed the game-winner from 10 yards.

“They packed it in on defense with six players in the back,” said coach John Sisterson. “It was tough but we found our rhythm in the second half. Amber Mulligan played well in the middle and Alexa Benitez was her usual tough self.”

The Vaqueros outshot the Rams 25-1, including 15-1 in the first half. SBCC has outscored its eight opponents 20-3.

SBCC will take on College of the Canyons on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in La Playa Stadium.