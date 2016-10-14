Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 6:11 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 
Soccer

SBCC Women Roll Past Oxnard, 6-1

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 14, 2016 | 4:35 p.m.

Matalyn Perry and Katherine Sheehy scored two goals apiece on Friday as SBCC routed Oxnard 6-1 in a WSC North women’s soccer match at Oxnard. Chloe Montano and Kaitlyn Saperstein both had two assists.

The Vaqueros (8-3, 2-0) benefitted from set plays with three goals on corner kicks and another coming on a free kick. Santa Barbara has won three in a row by a combined score of 13-1. Oxnard fell to 5-8 and 0-2.

Josefine Von Der Burg opened the scoring in the 21st minute, by dribbling around the goalie in the penalty area and scoring what coach John Sisterson called “a real pro’s goal.”

Perry, a freshman defender from Phelan, Calif., pumped in a corner kick by Montano four minutes later to make it 2-0 at the half.

Sheehy struck again in the 53rd minute, converting a pass from Saperstein for her seventh goal of the year. In the 62nd minute, Perry jumped on a corner kick from Montano and scored for a 4-0 lead.

The Vaqueros outshot the Condors 21-4, including 14-2 in shots on goal.

Andrea Rios scored in the 71st minute for Oxnard. The Vaqueros added two more on a header by Sheehy in the 77th minute off a free kick from Saperstein and a point-blank goal by Stephanie Rodriguez off a corner from Gardenia Maya in the 86th minute.

“We were a little nervous at first, then we settled down and dominated the second half,” said coach John Sisterson. “We got everybody in the game and were able to rest some starters for Tuesday’s important matchup with Ventura.”

SBCC travels to Ventura (8-4, 2-0) for a key WSC match on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

