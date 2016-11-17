Friday, June 29 , 2018, 6:55 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 
SBCC Women Romp in Regional Playoff Opener

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | November 17, 2016 | 9:10 p.m.

 Josefine Von Der Burg and Kathryn Sullivan scored two goals each on Thursday night, leading SBCC to a 4-0 women’s soccer shutout of Citrus in a Southern Cal Regional game at La Playa Stadium.

Katherine Sheehy and Chloe Montano both had two assists for the 14th-seeded Vaqueros (13-6-1), who led 2-0 at the half. No. 19 Citrus ends its year with an 11-9-1 record.

It was the 150th win for SBCC coach John Sisterson. He’s 150-56-44 in 12 seasons as the women’s head coach. The Vaqueros completed an 8-1 home campaign. They’ve won four of their last five, including three by shutout.

Von Der Burg tallied two goals for the third straight game. The sophomore from Sweden scored in the 21st minute when Sheehy fired a short pass to her left and it ricocheted off Von Der Burg and a defender into the net.

Sullivan entered the game at 33:51 and scored exactly one minute later. She took a back-flick header from Montano, raced up the right side and beat the keeper from nine yards out.

 “I knew what I had to do when I got the ball,” said Sullivan. “I ran up the side, took on a couple of defenders and hoisted it in.”

The Vaqueros outshot the Owls 8-1 in the first half and 15-5 for the game. SBCC had 10 shots on-goal and seven corner kicks.

In the 59th minute, Sullivan struck again. Sheehy came in from the left and drove the ball at the keeper.

Amber Henry deflected it up in the air and it landed behind her, right at the feet of Sullivan, who punched it in from a yard away.

“It feels awesome to get a playoff win, this is a great start,” Sullivan added.

Von Der Burg got her team-leading 18th goal at 73:04, taking a pass from Montano and beating a defender and then the goalie to the lower right corner.

Alejandra Camarillo made three saves to record her seventh shutout.

SBCC travels to No. 3 Canyons for a first-round Regional game on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Vaqueros beat the Cougars 2-1 on Sept. 27 at The Master's College.

