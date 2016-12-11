Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 3:25 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
College Basketball

SBCC Women Romp to 3rd Place at Colbert Classic

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | December 11, 2016 | 5:34 p.m.

SBCC outscored L.A. Southwest 44-14 in the first and fourth quarters on Sunday on the way to a 68-27 women’s basketball rout in the third-place game of the Knights’ Colbert Classic at San Diego City College.

The Vaqueros (7-5) set a school record for fewest points allowed (27), holding the Cougars (4-8) to nine or less in each quarter. Santa Barbara hit 39.4 percent from the field and limited Southwest to 16.9 percent (10-for-59) overall and 1-18 on 3-pointers. The Vaqueros also dominated the rebounds, 59-38.

Destinee King led SBCC with 11 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and five blocks. The 6-foot sophomore earned all-tournament honors after averaging 23 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in three games.

Jocelin Petatan had a fine all-around game with 11 points, eight rebounds (five offensive), five assists and two steals. Diamond Alexander had her best game of the year with nine points and 10 rebounds in 15 minutes off the bench. The Vaquero bench outscored the Cougars 26-3.

Santa Barbara used a 13-0 run to forge a 21-7 first-quarter lead. The Vaqueros were up 33-16 at the half and opened the third period on a 9-0 burst to make it 42-16

