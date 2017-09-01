SBCC Women Score Quick in 3-0 Soccer Win Over East L.A.

Soccer

SBCC tallied three goals in the first 30 minutes on Friday night and went on to shut out East Los Angeles 3-0 in a women’s soccer match at the Ventura College Sportsplex. It was the final game of the two-day Ventura Showcase.

The Vaqueros (1-0-1) struck quickly with freshman forward Isabella Viana finding the net from 20 yards out in the sixth minute. Alexa Benitez got the assist.

SBCC found the net twice in a three-minute period to go up 3-0. Katherine Sheehy scored her first goal of the year on a pass from Chloe Montano in the 28th minute and Sheehy was brought down in the box in the 30th minute, leading to penalty kick goal by Montano.

Santa Barbara won the shot battle 22-7 and had 10 shots on-goal compared to three for the Huskies (0-2-0).