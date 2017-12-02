Monday, April 16 , 2018, 2:26 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

SBCC Women Shut Down Copper Mountain 67-22

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | December 2, 2017 | 9:07 p.m.

SBCC’s defense held Copper Mountain to single digits in all four quarters on Saturday for a 67-22 women’s basketball rout at the Victor Valley Crossover.

Maaria Jaakkola, a 5-8 freshman from Finland, led a balanced Vaquero attack with 14 points, seven rebounds (six offensive) and five steals. Holly Barrera, a teammate of Jaakkola's at Dos Pueblos High, added 13 points (on 6-9 shooting) and six rebounds. Jaakkola played 20 minutes off the bench and Barrera had a team-high 25 minutes as the reserves scored a season-best 47 points.

Diamond Alexander tallied 11 points, five rebounds and three steals.

SBCC (2-3) outscored the Fighting Cacti 41-6 in the middle two quarters. The Vaqueros led 38-12 at the half and 59-13 after a 21-1 third-quarter run. This is the first season of competition for Copper Mountain (0-6), a school in Joshua Tree, Calif.

“Our pressing team did very well today and that’s how we went on scoring runs,” said coach Sandrine Krul.

Sophia Torres, a 6-foot freshman from Santa Barbara High, had six points, nine rebounds and four of her team’s 25 steals. Lei-Helani Talaro was the assist leader with six.

The Vaqueros won the shooting battle, 42 to 24 percent. They closed the second quarter on a 14-0 run and scored the first 10 points of the third for a 24-0 burst. A bucket by Lauren Noggle stretched the lead to 36 points, 48-12, with 6:38 to go in the third period.

SBCC will play Imperial Valley on Sunday at noon on the final day of the Victor Valley Crossover in Victorville.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 