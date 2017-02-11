SBCC Women Shut Down Hancock in 2nd Half

College Basketball

SBCC held Hancock to eight points in three of four quarters on Saturday night on the way to a 64-41 women's basketball victory at the Sports Pavilion.

Destinee King had 19 points and five rebounds for the Vaqueros (15-10, 4-4) on Coaches vs. Cancer Night. Jocelin Petatan added 13 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and a season-high eight steals.

The Vaqueros led 19-8 after one quarter, and King scored 12 points in the first half, helping her team to a 31-25 lead. They only gave up 16 in the second half and the 41 points are the second-lowest allowed by the Vaqueros this season.

“It’s always nice to come together after a tough loss like we had on Wednesday,” said coach Sandrine Krul. “We worked so well together and did a great job on the little things, like diving for 50-50 balls and offensive rebounding.

“Our team made a decision to come into this game as a group and they sure did that. Our passing to the open woman was the best it’s been all season.”