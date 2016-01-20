SBCC Women Struggle at Moorpark

College Basketball

Moorpark built a 34-23 halftime lead on Wednesday night and went on to defeat SBCC 55-45 in a WSC North women’s basketball game at Moorpark.

It was the second straight loss for the Vaqueros (11-9, 2-2), who have played 17 of their 20 games on the road. Destinee King posted her fifth straight double-double for Santa Barbara, tallying 16 points and 11 rebounds. She made 6-15 from the field and 4-9 from the free-throw line.

The Vaqueros hit just 29.7 from the floor (17-57) and Moorpark (9-10, 2-3) shot 32.7 percent. The visitors dropped in just 2-of-16 from 3-point land while the Raiders were 1-5. SBCC had seven more turnovers (28-21).

The Vaqueros were whistled for 12 traveling calls.

“We weren’t mentally prepared and we struggled offensively and defensively,” said coach Sandrine Krul. “We’re going through adversity right now and I always say that adversity brings character.

“We’ve got to learn how to play hard every game. We were really bummed after a tough loss to Oxnard and we have to learn to flush that away. It all starts in practice.”

Jocelin Petatan added six points, five steals, three rebounds and three assists for the Vaqueros, who were held to eight points in the third quarter and trailed 45-31 entering the fourth. Elissa Root had six points and a season-high seven boards.

Moorpark broke the game open with a 24-9 run at the end of the first quarter and start of the second. The Raiders stretched the lead to 16 (32-16) on a 3-pointer with 3:10 to go in the first half.

The Vaqueros will host Ventura (18-4, 4-0), the No. 4 team in Southern California, on Saturday at 5 p.m.