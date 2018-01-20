Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 1:24 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

SBCC Women Stumble Against Hancock in Return to Home Court

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | January 20, 2018 | 8:15 p.m.

SBCC played its first home game in more than nine weeks on Saturday night and had a tough time shooting the ball in a 52-39 women’s basketball loss to Hancock.

The Bulldogs (9-9, 1-1) outshot the Vaqueros 50 to 39 percent and outscored them 34-14 in the middle two quarters, including 17-5 in the third. Hancock led 25-22 at intermission.

Sophomore guard Karly Beyers hit 4-of-7 from long range and topped Hancock with 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Holly Barrera, a 5-8 freshman from Dos Pueblos High, tallied a career-best 18 points for the Vaqueros (9-9, 1-1).

The 39 points were a season-low by the Vaqueros and the 52 points allowed were the fourth-lowest by an opponent.

“We had such a hard time finding the basket,” said coach Sandrine Krul. “It’s like there was a lid on the rim. We also did so many uncharacteristic things. We pride ourselves in our rebounding but we didn’t do a great job tonight. Second, we usually have three or four players score in double digits and we didn’t have that either.”

Barrera was the only Vaquero in double figures. Aaliyah Pauling had nine points, five rebounds and four assists but also turned the ball over seven times. The Vaqueros won the rebound battle narrowly, 27-25, for the 14th straight game.

Grace Rosa, a 6-2 center, added 15 points and six rebounds for the  Bulldogs.

SBCC led 13-8 after one quarter, then the visitors opened the second on a 15-2 run that produced a 23-15 lead. The Vaqueros pulled within three at the half on six straight points by Barrera.

The Bulldogs had the answer again, scoring the last 11 points of the third period after a layup by Hannah Rogers had pulled the Vaqueros within four at 31-27. SBCC was outscored 11-0 in the last 7:18 of the third quarter.

Santa Barbara was without its second-leading scorer, Diamond Alexander, who’s out for the year with a knee injury.

“It was just one of those games,” said Krul, whose team was playing at home for the time since Nov. 11 and just the third time this season. “I told our team to go home and enjoy their friends and family and don’t look backwards. We’ll get back to it on Monday.”

SBCC travels to Moorpark (14-5, 1-1) on Wednesday for a 5 p.m. contest.
 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 