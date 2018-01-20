SBCC Women Stumble Against Hancock in Return to Home Court

College Basketball

SBCC played its first home game in more than nine weeks on Saturday night and had a tough time shooting the ball in a 52-39 women’s basketball loss to Hancock.

The Bulldogs (9-9, 1-1) outshot the Vaqueros 50 to 39 percent and outscored them 34-14 in the middle two quarters, including 17-5 in the third. Hancock led 25-22 at intermission.

Sophomore guard Karly Beyers hit 4-of-7 from long range and topped Hancock with 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Holly Barrera, a 5-8 freshman from Dos Pueblos High, tallied a career-best 18 points for the Vaqueros (9-9, 1-1).

The 39 points were a season-low by the Vaqueros and the 52 points allowed were the fourth-lowest by an opponent.

“We had such a hard time finding the basket,” said coach Sandrine Krul. “It’s like there was a lid on the rim. We also did so many uncharacteristic things. We pride ourselves in our rebounding but we didn’t do a great job tonight. Second, we usually have three or four players score in double digits and we didn’t have that either.”

Barrera was the only Vaquero in double figures. Aaliyah Pauling had nine points, five rebounds and four assists but also turned the ball over seven times. The Vaqueros won the rebound battle narrowly, 27-25, for the 14th straight game.

Grace Rosa, a 6-2 center, added 15 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs.

SBCC led 13-8 after one quarter, then the visitors opened the second on a 15-2 run that produced a 23-15 lead. The Vaqueros pulled within three at the half on six straight points by Barrera.

The Bulldogs had the answer again, scoring the last 11 points of the third period after a layup by Hannah Rogers had pulled the Vaqueros within four at 31-27. SBCC was outscored 11-0 in the last 7:18 of the third quarter.

Santa Barbara was without its second-leading scorer, Diamond Alexander, who’s out for the year with a knee injury.

“It was just one of those games,” said Krul, whose team was playing at home for the time since Nov. 11 and just the third time this season. “I told our team to go home and enjoy their friends and family and don’t look backwards. We’ll get back to it on Monday.”

SBCC travels to Moorpark (14-5, 1-1) on Wednesday for a 5 p.m. contest.

