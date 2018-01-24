Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 11:24 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
College Basketball

SBCC Women Suffer Cold-Shooting Night, Lose at Moorpark

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | January 24, 2018 | 8:02 p.m.

SBCC shot a season-low 23 percent on Wednesday and Moorpark took advantage to post a 55-34 WSC North women’s basketball victory.

The Raiders (15-5, 2-1) jumped out to a 16-6 first-quarter lead and opened the second quarter with a 14-0 burst to make it 30-6 with 3:01 to go before halftime. Moorpark led 34-11 at intermission.

The Raiders outshot the Vaqueros 49 to 23 percent and won despite making only 4-of-18 from the free-throw line. Moorpark’s Barbara Rangel, a 6-2 freshman from Ventura High, made 14-17 shots and led all scorers with 28 points and 12 rebounds.

“We’ve held two straight opponents to our philosophy of keeping them in the 50s and we couldn’t score in either game,” said coach Sandrine Krul, whose team has scored 39 and 34 points in its last two games. “We need to figure things out on offense.”

Morgan Giove scored eight of her 10 points in the second half for the Vaqueros (9-10, 1-2) and also had four steals. Aaliyah Pauling, the Vaqueros’ top scorer at 12.8 ppg, was held to one point. She grabbed nine rebounds and SBCC won the board battle 43-40. 

Holly Barrera and Maaria Jaakkola added seven points apiece for the Vaqueros.

Santa Barbara will host first-place and No. 10-ranked Ventura (17-6, 3-0) on Saturday at 5 p.m.

 

