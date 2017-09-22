Friday, April 13 , 2018, 5:28 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

SBCC Women Sweep Doubleheader Behind Emma Fraser’s Ten Goals

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | September 22, 2017 | 9:50 p.m.

Emma Fraser poured in 10 goals on Friday, leading the SBCC women’s water polo team to a pair of victories at the Mt. SAC Classic in Walnut. The Vaqueros beat Orange Coast 13-9 and the host Mt. SAC 16-6.

Fraser, a freshman from Victoria, British Columbia, scored four times as the Vaqueros (10-1) topped OCC (8-2) for the second time this year. SBCC stretched a 6-4 halftime edge to 12-7 on three straight goals by Fraser, Kemi Dijkstra and Tori Bray to end the third quarter.

Dijkstra also had four goals in the first game. Alyssa Russell-Sadoff and Halie Johnson recorded four steals each and Bray had three.

Santa Barbara is No. 3 in California in scoring, averaging 13.5 goals a game.

Fraser tossed in a season-high six goals in seven shots in the win over Mt. SAC. She had four in the first half as the Vaqueros stormed out to an 8-0 lead. She’s third on the team with 20 goals and has only played in six games after representing Canada in the FINA Women’s Junior World Championships in Greece.

“We played two good games today, going 8-for-10 in Game 1 and 7-for-7 in the Mt. SAC game on 6-on-5 power plays,” noted coach Chuckie Roth. “We truly improved during the week. I’m really proud of this team and the team concept. They all play for one another.”

The Vaqueros will play twice today at Fullerton College on the final day of the Mt. SAC Classic. They’ll take on Fullerton at 8 a.m. and Long Beach at 11:30 a.m.

