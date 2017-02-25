SBCC Women Take Down Grossmont

Tennis

SBCC went 4-2 in singles on Saturday, then took two-of-three doubles sets to defeat Grossmont 6-3 in the South Challenge women’s tennis tournament at Ventura College.

Laura Berther rallied to win the No. 1 singles, 2-6, 6-1 (10-5 in tiebreaker). Tyler Bunderson, Paige Jensen and Josephine Pulver also notched points with straight-set wins.

Berther and Lesly Zapata De Lira clinched the victory with an 8-4 win at No. 1 doubles.

The Vaqueros are 4-2. Grossmont, which has more State championships (11) in women’s tennis than any other school, fell to 4-4.

“We have really good depth and it showed today,” said SBCC assistant coach Christina Klein. “The 3-through-6 positions provide a great boost.”

The Vaqueros return to WSC play on Tuesday when they host Antelope Valley at 2 p.m.