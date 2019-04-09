Pixel Tracker

SBCC Women Win Tennis Playoff Opener

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | April 9, 2019 | 7:11 p.m.

SBCC erased a 4-3 deficit with a pair of three-set victories on Tuesday to slip past Fullerton 5-4 in a Southern Cal Regional women’s tennis playoff opener at Fullerton.

The No. 5 Vaqueros (17-3) won their third straight and seventh in eight matches. They got revenge on the No. 4 Hornets, who had beaten them 6-3 on March 22.

Anya Nicolaides rallied past Janet Shiau at No. 3 singles, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1. Victoria Dafos clinched the quarterfinal win with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 decision over Ashley Castro at No. 4.

"We started with doubles and our only win came at No. 2," said coach Christina Klein. "Anya and Victoria led 7-6, dropped a game, then won the last two to win 9-7."

Jule Lauinger lost to Savanna Schreiner in straight sets when the Vaqueros played Fullerton three weeks ago. She turned it around on Tuesday with a 6-3, 6-2 victory at No. 5 singles. Joica Buyse beat Alexus Lombera more convincingly (6-3, 6-1) than last time, despite playing with a sore shoulder.

"The girls played with tenacity and wanted to win," said Klein, who guided the Vaqueros to a perfect 14-0 WSC record and their first conference title since 2001. "Since we lost to them last time, they really wanted to win."

The Vaqueros will take on top-seeded and unbeaten Orange Coast (19-0) on Tuesday, April 16 in Costa Mesa at 2 p.m. OCC def. No. 8 Grossmont on Tuesday, 5-0. The Pirates have 13 shutouts this year, including a 9-0 win over the Vaqueros on March 8.
 

