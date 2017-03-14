SBCC Women’s Doubles Falter in Loss to Bakersfield

Tennis

Laura Berther and Lesly Zapata De Lira gave SBCC a 4-3 lead with an 8-1 doubles win on Tuesday at Bakersfield, then the Renegades claimed the final two doubles to pull out a 5-4 women’s tennis victory.

First-place Bakersfield improved to 15-3 and 8-1 in the WSC while the Vaqueros fell to 7-5 and 3-5. Exactly one month earlier, the Renegades had beaten SBCC 7-2.

Berther, Tyler Bunderson and Paige Jensen won singles points to forge a 3-3 tie. Jensen rallied to win a three-set marathon over Arianna Acevedo at No. 5, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (6).

The Vaqueros travel to the San Diego area for a pair of nonconference matches this weekend. They’ll play at Palomar on Friday at 2 p.m. and San Diego Mesa on Saturday at noon.



Singles

1. Laura Berther, SBCC def. Paige Darstein 6-3, 6-0

2. Riley Tucker, BC, def. Lesly Zapata De Lira 5-1, retired

3. Tyler Bunderson, SBCC, def. Brittany Aguilar 6-1, 6-3

4. Kaylee Defrees, BC, def. Julianna Adelman 6-2, 6-2

5. Paige Jensen, SBCC, def. Arianna Acevedo 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (6)

6. Serena Contreras, BC, def. Natasha Fleischer 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

1. Berther/Zapata De Lira, SBCC, def. Darstein/Defrees 8-1

2. Tucker/Aguilar, BC, def. Bunderson/Adelman 8-4

3. Acevedo/Contreras, BC, def. Jensen/Fleischer 8-5