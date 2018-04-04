Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 12:50 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 
SBCC Women’s Golf Wins WSC No. 2 at Santa Barbara Golf Club

Elly Carlson of SBCC watches her approach shot on No. 18 at Santa Barbara Golf Club. Click to view larger
Elly Carlson of SBCC watches her approach shot on No. 18 at Santa Barbara Golf Club. (Dave Loveton photo)
By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | September 11, 2017 | 6:24 p.m.

Vanessa Watkins tied for second with a 78 and Elly Carlson was fourth at 82 on a hot Monday as SBCC captured its second straight WSC women’s golf tourney at the Santa Barbara Golf Club.

Elle Gaston, a freshman from Ventura High and the No. 6 player in the Vaquero lineup, tied for fifth at 83 while Stephanie Farouze and Lauren Calvin tied for ninth with 86s.

The Vaqueros topped the six-team field with 329 strokes on the par-72, 5,535-yard course. Canyons was 15 shots back at 344, followed by Citrus (351) and Moorpark (366). The Vaqueros are 10-0 in conference and 22-1 for the season.

JoJo Roecker of Canyons was the medalist at 1-over 73.

“The course played tough and we didn’t have our best day,” said SBCC coach Chuck Melendez. “It was hot and humid out there and fatigue may have been a factor. We still have a lot of work to do.”

The Vaqueros will play in WSC No. 3 on Monday at Antelope Valley CC.
  
WSC No. 2
At par-72 Santa Barbara Golf Club
 Team -- 1, SBCC 329. 2, Canyons 344. 3, Citrus 351. 4, Moorpark 366. 5, Bakersfield 373. 6, Antelope Valley 429.
 Medalist (par 72) -- 1, JoJo Roecker, Canyons, 73. 2 (tie), Vanessa Watkins, SBCC, 78; Michaela Klundt, AVC, 78. 4, Elly Carlson, SBCC, 82. 5 (tie), Elle Gaston, SBCC, 83; Brooke Logsdon, Moorpark, 83. 
 SBCC scores – 2 (tie), Watkins 78. 4, Carlson 82. 5 (tie), Gaston 83. 9 (tie), Stephanie Farouze 86, Lauren Calvin 86. Jessica Safford 91.
 WSC standings -- 1, SBCC 10-0. 2, Canyons 8-2. 3 (tie), Citrus 5-5, Moorpark 5-5. 5, Bakersfield 2-8. 6, AVC 0-10.
 SBCC overall record -- 22-1.

