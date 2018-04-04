SBCC Women’s Golf Wins WSC No. 2 at Santa Barbara Golf Club

Golf

Vanessa Watkins tied for second with a 78 and Elly Carlson was fourth at 82 on a hot Monday as SBCC captured its second straight WSC women’s golf tourney at the Santa Barbara Golf Club.

Elle Gaston, a freshman from Ventura High and the No. 6 player in the Vaquero lineup, tied for fifth at 83 while Stephanie Farouze and Lauren Calvin tied for ninth with 86s.

The Vaqueros topped the six-team field with 329 strokes on the par-72, 5,535-yard course. Canyons was 15 shots back at 344, followed by Citrus (351) and Moorpark (366). The Vaqueros are 10-0 in conference and 22-1 for the season.

JoJo Roecker of Canyons was the medalist at 1-over 73.

“The course played tough and we didn’t have our best day,” said SBCC coach Chuck Melendez. “It was hot and humid out there and fatigue may have been a factor. We still have a lot of work to do.”

The Vaqueros will play in WSC No. 3 on Monday at Antelope Valley CC.



WSC No. 2

At par-72 Santa Barbara Golf Club

Team -- 1, SBCC 329. 2, Canyons 344. 3, Citrus 351. 4, Moorpark 366. 5, Bakersfield 373. 6, Antelope Valley 429.

Medalist (par 72) -- 1, JoJo Roecker, Canyons, 73. 2 (tie), Vanessa Watkins, SBCC, 78; Michaela Klundt, AVC, 78. 4, Elly Carlson, SBCC, 82. 5 (tie), Elle Gaston, SBCC, 83; Brooke Logsdon, Moorpark, 83.

SBCC scores – 2 (tie), Watkins 78. 4, Carlson 82. 5 (tie), Gaston 83. 9 (tie), Stephanie Farouze 86, Lauren Calvin 86. Jessica Safford 91.

WSC standings -- 1, SBCC 10-0. 2, Canyons 8-2. 3 (tie), Citrus 5-5, Moorpark 5-5. 5, Bakersfield 2-8. 6, AVC 0-10.

SBCC overall record -- 22-1.