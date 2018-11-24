SBCC Women’s Soccer Beaten in Overtime in Regional Final

Soccer

Haley McDevitt scored in the 103rd minute on Saturday and No. 2 Santiago Canyon hung on for a 1-0 win over No. 3 SBCC in a Southern Cal Regional women's soccer final in Orange.

The Hawks remained unbeaten at home (13-0) and for the season (22-0) to advance to the State Final 4 next weekend at Ventura College. They’ve outscored their opponents 43-3 at home. Saturday marked their eighth straight shutout and 18th of the year.

The Vaqueros (16-3-2) lost for the first time in nine weeks (since Sept. 14), when they dropped a 3-1 decision at Clovis. They were 14-0-1 in their previous 15 heading into Saturday’s game.

The loss snapped an eight-game win streak in the So Cal Regional, dating back to 2016. The Vaqueros were trying to reach the State Final 4 for the third straight year, after finishing third in 2016 and second last year.

“I’m so proud of our team,” said coach John Sisterson. “They played great even when they went a goal down in overtime. They found the energy and drive to keep going and push Santiago Canyon right to the final whistle.

“I thought they were very unlucky to lose the game and I know they’re all disappointed but they can hold their heads high.”

Sophomore Holly Telliard made nine saves for the Vaqueros in the last game of her outstanding two-year career in goal. She set a school record with 18 shutouts last year and finished with 27 clean sheets and a 0.50 goals-against average for her career.

“It was a great season for us after we lost four starters to injuries in training camp and the first week of the season,” noted Sisterson. “They found their own identity and played their own brand of soccer which was great to see. They progressed, developed and got themselves a second straight WSC championship, just missing on another trip to the Final 4."