Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 4:20 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

SBCC Women’s Soccer Burns Taft, 5-1

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | September 5, 2017 | 6:54 p.m.

SBCC got goals from five players in a 5-1 women’s soccer win at Taft on day the thermometer hit triple digits.

The Vaqueros, ranked No. 10 in the country, improved to 2-0-1 while the Cougars fell to 2-1.

Santa Barbara scored three times in an 11-minute span to take a 3-0 halftime lead.

Isabella Viana tallied her second goal of the year on a pass from Chloe Montano in the 28th minute. In the 32nd minute, Montano notched her second PK in as many games. Amber Mulligan fed Katherine Sheehy in the 38th minute and she dribbled half the field, then beat the keeper for a 3-0 advantage.

The Vaqueros outshot the home team 19-1 in the first half and 31-2 for the game.

Monica Garcia, a freshman midfielder from Carpinteria High, scored her first college goal in the 62nd minute on an assist from Dominique Mihaljevic. Taft got on the board five minutes later.

Riley Moore took a pass from Idalis Rodriguez and poured in her first collegiate goal in the 85th minute, making it 5-1.

“We played very well and dominated both halves,” said Vaquero coach John Sisterson. “We worked hard in the heat and we never took our foot off the pedal.” 

SBCC makes its home debut on Friday when San Bernardino Valley comes to La Playa Stadium for a 7 p.m. contest.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 