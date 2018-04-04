SBCC Women’s Soccer Burns Taft, 5-1

Soccer

SBCC got goals from five players in a 5-1 women’s soccer win at Taft on day the thermometer hit triple digits.

The Vaqueros, ranked No. 10 in the country, improved to 2-0-1 while the Cougars fell to 2-1.

Santa Barbara scored three times in an 11-minute span to take a 3-0 halftime lead.

Isabella Viana tallied her second goal of the year on a pass from Chloe Montano in the 28th minute. In the 32nd minute, Montano notched her second PK in as many games. Amber Mulligan fed Katherine Sheehy in the 38th minute and she dribbled half the field, then beat the keeper for a 3-0 advantage.

The Vaqueros outshot the home team 19-1 in the first half and 31-2 for the game.

Monica Garcia, a freshman midfielder from Carpinteria High, scored her first college goal in the 62nd minute on an assist from Dominique Mihaljevic. Taft got on the board five minutes later.

Riley Moore took a pass from Idalis Rodriguez and poured in her first collegiate goal in the 85th minute, making it 5-1.

“We played very well and dominated both halves,” said Vaquero coach John Sisterson. “We worked hard in the heat and we never took our foot off the pedal.”

SBCC makes its home debut on Friday when San Bernardino Valley comes to La Playa Stadium for a 7 p.m. contest.