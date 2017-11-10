Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 4:55 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Soccer

SBCC Women’s Soccer Finishes Regular Season Undefeated

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | November 10, 2017 | 8:59 p.m.

SBCC four goals in the first 17 minutes on Friday, and the second-ranked Vaqueros went on to rout Cuesta 9-0 in the last WSC North women’s soccer match of the year.

Isabella Viana scored four times and Katherine Sheehy had a hat trick and an assist. Viana scored two goals in each half as the Vaqueros won their 17th straight game to complete an undefeated regular season (17-0-1) for the first time in school history.

They also went 8-0 and won their first WSC North title in three years. The 2014 team also went unbeaten in conference play (9-0-3).

The Vaquero men’s soccer team also went unbeaten (15-0-4), making the SBCC men’s  and women’s soccer squads the first ones in California history to win conference championships in the same year and both finish with undefeated records.

Santa Barbara has shut out its last 10 opponents and outscored them 46-0. In the last five games, the differential is 33-0. The Vaqueros shut out 15 of their 18 opponents and outscored them 66-3 on the season.

The Vaqueros, who finished third in the state last year, will find out who they play in the first round of the So Cal Regional on Tuesday. They’ll host a first-round game on Saturday, Nov. 18. 
 

