Saturday, October 27 , 2018, 10:30 am | Fog 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

SBCC Women’s Soccer Goes Goal Crazy, 11-0

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | October 26, 2018 | 9:28 p.m.

Ashlee Schouten collected a goal and four assists on Friday night as the No. 4 Vaqueros routed Oxnard 11-0 in a WSC North match at La Playa Stadium.

Mila Ladek added a goal and two assists and Bailey Goedert had two goals and an assist in the last 30 minutes.

Ten players scored in the ninth straight win and 19th consecutive home win by the first-place Vaqueros (11-2-1, 6-0). Oxnard fell to 2-13-2 and 0-5-1.

The Vaqueros extended their WSC North win streak to 15 games. They’ve outscored their six WSC opponents 27-2 this year.

Santa Barbara set a school record with 44 shots in a 3-1 win at Oxnard on Oct. 9. On Friday, they outshot the Condors 35-1 with 18 shots on-goal.

Holly Telliard only had to make one save for her seventh shutout and the 25th of her career. The Vaqueros have blanked six of their last eight opponents.

SBCC scored five times in the first 24:34. Nicole Van Sickle opened the scoring at 5:33 with a clever back-heel goal off a corner from Schouten. Schouten made it 2-0 at 13:35 with Ladek assisting. Ladek scored less than six minutes later by bending one into the upper right corner from the top of the box.

Isabella Viana notched her 15th goal from point-blank range for a 4-0 lead in the 24th minute. Just 84 seconds later, Matilda Cassel Ledin scored at 24:34 with Ladek assisting. The Vaqueros dominated the first-half shots 19-1 and led 5-0 at the break.

Viana has 34 career goals and is tied with Brandie Harris for the No. 2 spot on the Vaqueros' all-time chart. Jessica Domenichelli is the career leader with 52 goals in 2010-11.

SBCC added three goals in the first 11 minutes of the second half to boost the lead to 8-0. Alejandra Alvarez scored at 50:24 on a nice tic-tac-toe pass sequence from Schouten to Cassel Ledin to Alvarez. Dominique Mihaljevic scored off a corner from Schouten at 51:46 and Jessica Salas ripped in a free kick from 19 yards at the top of the box at 55:35.

The Vaqueros will travel to second-place Ventura (5-1) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 