SBCC Women’s Soccer Goes Goal Crazy, 11-0

Soccer

Ashlee Schouten collected a goal and four assists on Friday night as the No. 4 Vaqueros routed Oxnard 11-0 in a WSC North match at La Playa Stadium.

Mila Ladek added a goal and two assists and Bailey Goedert had two goals and an assist in the last 30 minutes.

Ten players scored in the ninth straight win and 19th consecutive home win by the first-place Vaqueros (11-2-1, 6-0). Oxnard fell to 2-13-2 and 0-5-1.

The Vaqueros extended their WSC North win streak to 15 games. They’ve outscored their six WSC opponents 27-2 this year.

Santa Barbara set a school record with 44 shots in a 3-1 win at Oxnard on Oct. 9. On Friday, they outshot the Condors 35-1 with 18 shots on-goal.

Holly Telliard only had to make one save for her seventh shutout and the 25th of her career. The Vaqueros have blanked six of their last eight opponents.

SBCC scored five times in the first 24:34. Nicole Van Sickle opened the scoring at 5:33 with a clever back-heel goal off a corner from Schouten. Schouten made it 2-0 at 13:35 with Ladek assisting. Ladek scored less than six minutes later by bending one into the upper right corner from the top of the box.

Isabella Viana notched her 15th goal from point-blank range for a 4-0 lead in the 24th minute. Just 84 seconds later, Matilda Cassel Ledin scored at 24:34 with Ladek assisting. The Vaqueros dominated the first-half shots 19-1 and led 5-0 at the break.

Viana has 34 career goals and is tied with Brandie Harris for the No. 2 spot on the Vaqueros' all-time chart. Jessica Domenichelli is the career leader with 52 goals in 2010-11.

SBCC added three goals in the first 11 minutes of the second half to boost the lead to 8-0. Alejandra Alvarez scored at 50:24 on a nice tic-tac-toe pass sequence from Schouten to Cassel Ledin to Alvarez. Dominique Mihaljevic scored off a corner from Schouten at 51:46 and Jessica Salas ripped in a free kick from 19 yards at the top of the box at 55:35.

The Vaqueros will travel to second-place Ventura (5-1) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.