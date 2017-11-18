Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 1:09 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Soccer

SBCC Women’s Soccer Post Clean Sheet in Playoff Opener

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | November 18, 2017 | 9:28 p.m.

Lourdes Gilbert scored two goals in a four-minute span of the first half and No. 1 SBCC went on to blank No. 17 Antelope Valley 4-0 on Friday night in the first round of the So Cal Regional women's soccer playoffs at La Playa Stadium.

The Vaqueros, ranked No. 2 in the nation, remained undefeated (18-0-1) with their 18th straight win and 11th straight shutout. They will host No. 8 Orange Coast in a second-round match on Tuesday at 7 p.m. OCC tied Santa Monica 1-1, then advanced on penalty kicks, 3-2.

Antelope Valley finished its season at 10-6-4.

Santa Barbara has outscored its opponents 33-0.

Gilbert scored at 29:22 on a cross from Nicole Van Sickle. She made it 2-0 at the 32:17 mark by taking a pass from Amber Mulligan, dribbling up the right side and beating the keeper from seven yards out.

The Vaqueros led 2-0 at the half. They dominated the shot chart 9-2 in the first half and 20-4 for the game with 12 shots on goal.

Isabella Viana scored in the 65th minute and Riley Moore tallied the last goal on an assist from Idalis Rodriguez in the 87th minute.

“We played very well and we dominated the game,” said coach John Sisterson. “We created a lot of chances. It’s always great to have another clean sheet.”

Goalie Holly Telliard and the Vaqueros have 16 shutouts in 19 games. They’ve only allowed three goals all season.

