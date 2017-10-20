SBCC Women’s Soccer Routs Ventura; John Sisterson Reaches 300 Wins

Soccer

SBCC scored three goals in a 20-minute span of the first half on Friday night and went on to shut out Ventura 4-0 in a WSC North women’s soccer match at La Playa Stadium.

Chloe Montano opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a left-footed smash from 25 yards that beat the keeper up top. Isabella Viana scored the first of her two goals in the 34th minute by weaving her way past three defenders in the box and punching it in from eight yards.

Katherine Sheehy booted in a 20-yard goal four minutes later in the 38th minute for a 3-0 lead.

The Vaqueros, ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 3 in the nation, won their 12th in a row to improve to 12-0-1 overall, 3-0 in the WSC and 7-0 at home. Ventura falls to 7-8-2 and 2-1.

The Vaqueros have five straight shutouts and nine in the last 10 games, outscoring their opponents 24-1 in that stretch.

It was the 300th combined win for coach John Sisterson, who’s been guiding the SBCC men for 11 years and the women for 13 years. He’s 135-59-33 with the men and 165-57-45 with the women for a combined SBCC total of 300 wins, 116 losses and 78 ties.

This year’s Vaquero men are also unbeaten at 10-0-3.

“How do I feel about getting my 300th win? I feel old,” said Sisterson. “I’m happy to get there but it’s not about me. I’ve never scored a goal for SBCC. We’ve had great players and great assistants over the years. The 300 wins are everybody’s wins. They’re for all the people who’ve played for the Vaqueros or helped our programs.”

