SBCC Women’s Soccer Runs Over Hancock, 5-0

Soccer

Isabella Viana and Ashlee Schouten staked SBCC to a 2-0 lead in the first 13 minutes on Friday and the No. 4 Vaqueros went on to blank Hancock 5-0 in a WSC North women’s soccer match in Santa Maria.

SBCC has won its last seven games by a combined 20-2. The Vaqueros are 9-2-1 overall and lead the WSC North at 4-0 after their fifth shutout in six games. Hancock is 1-12-2 and 0-4.

Viana opened the scoring in the 11th minute, taking a pass from Schouten and tallying her 12th goal of the year. Two minutes later, Schouten notched her fifth goal with Jessica Salas assisting.

Riley Moore made it 3-0 at halftime by scoring in the 45th minute with Schouten providing the assist.

Alejandra Alvarez, a freshman forward from Carpinteria High, made it 4-0 in the 76th minute on a pass from Lourdes Marin-Rodriguez. Dominique Mihaljevic, a sophomore from Folsom, scored her first goal of the year in the 88 th minute on an assist from Taylor Valle.

The Vaqueros outshot the Bulldogs 30-0 with 17 shots on-target.

Santa Barbara will play its fourth road game in the last six outings on Tuesday when it travels to Moorpark at 2 p.m.

